FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance is now available to the state of Nevada to help state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides March 8-19, 2023.
State emergency managers are projecting clean-up and repair costs of at least $10.6 million following the severe winter storms.
Nevada Division on Emergency Management spokeswoman Gail Powell says the amount is expected to increase as state, tribal and local entities complete assessments and apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.
Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in Douglas, Eureka, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral and Storey counties.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
U.S. 95, a key highway between Las Vegas and Reno, was closed for several days due to a rock fall near Walker Lake in Mineral County.
(FEMA contributed to this report.)