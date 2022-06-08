The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) – Vector Borne Disease Program (VBD) will be conducting aerial larviciding (solid pellet) applications to treat mosquito larvae on Thursday, June 9.
This marks the second treatment of the season.
Residents recreating in the North Valleys, Spanish Springs and Damonte Ranch areas should be aware as a helicopter will be dropping granular, non-liquid treatment, specifically on wetland water sources starting around 6 a.m.
Granular mosquito treatments help prevent West Nile virus (WNV) while creating a safer recreational environment for residents and visitors to Washoe County and the Truckee Meadows region.
The Health District only uses mosquito control products that are environmentally friendly and only target mosquito larvae in the water to inhibit their ability to become biting adults. The applications, by dropping small pellets and not liquid or spray, has no adverse effects to animals or humans in those areas. The main source of West Nile virus (WNV) in humans is due to mosquito bites. Cases of WNV can occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall.
Tips to prevent mosquito bites
The best way to decrease the chance of mosquito bites, and West Nile virus, when recreating outside is to use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect replants (Find list here). It’s also advised to wear pants and long-sleeve shirts to cover your skin and treat clothing with above mentioned insect repellent.
Additional planned aerial larviciding dates (subject to change):
- July 14, 2022
- August 18, 2022
- September 22, 2022
Check the WCHD – VBD website for more information on mosquito treatment, source reduction, preventative measures, and live updates.
(The Washoe County Health District assisted with this report.)