Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is hosting its Fall River Walk this Saturday, November 5 at Mayberry Park. The event starts at 10 a.m.
Attendees will explore local vegetation, nonpoint source pollution, and the importance of keeping our watershed healthy.
Dr. Sarrah Dunham-Cheatham, a Research Assistant Professor and Core Analytical Lab Director at UNR, and Dr. Monica Arienzo, an Associate Research Professor in the Division of Hydrologic Sciences at the Desert Research Institute (DRI), will join and share their research on microplastics in the Truckee River Watershed.
Folks can sign up here: https://www.ktmb.org/events/ktmb-fall-river-walk-at-mayberry-park-with-unr-and-dri