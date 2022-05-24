The Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS), Office of Traffic Safety’s Zero Fatalities program has announced the launch of its newest impaired driving prevention campaign designed to raise awareness about the prevalence of traffic fatalities associated with impaired driving.
To address the more than 8.5% uptick in traffic fatalities in 2021 compared to the year before, Zero Fatalities is introducing “Yet Man,” the voice of reason who will debut across advertising and marketing opportunities this month.
Additionally, timed in conjunction with Memorial Day weekend, the Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities will kick off its 2022 rideshare partnership with Lyft and our community partners: Audacy radio group, City of Las Vegas, Dignity Health, Downtown Summerlin, PT’s Hospitality Group, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Terrible’s, and WSKY Bar + Grill.
The new Impaired Driving Prevention Campaign will include the following activities:
Introducing “Yet Man”: To convey this important messaging, Zero Fatalities is introducing Yet Man. Yet Man doesn’t want to leave road safety to chance. He is the voice of reason in your ear, reminding you that there is a good chance that impaired driving can lead to a crash, injury, or worse – even if it hasn’t happened to you YET. Yet Man will start showing up in Zero Fatalities’ marketing campaigns beginning this month.
2022 Rideshare Partnership with Lyft and the Nevada Coalition for Zero Fatalities Kicks-Off Memorial Day Weekend: Zero Fatalities has partnered with Lyft to identify key holiday timeframes when people are more inclined to drink alcohol and/or smoke marijuana before getting behind the wheel. During these select holidays, Lyft will offer a $5.00 discount to get partiers home safely around the Las Vegas valley. The 2022 Rideshare program begins Memorial Day weekend. Starting Friday, May 27 at 6:00pm through Monday, May 30 at 6:00pm Lyft riders can redeem the $5.00 discount by using Rideshare code: SMARTRIDE2022.
Additional 2022 Holidays include:
Independence Day weekend – Friday July 1 through Monday, July 4
Labor Day weekend - Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5
Halloween – Monday, October 31
Thanksgiving weekend – Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27
New Year’s Eve – Saturday, December 31
Zero Fatalities was introduced as a program of the Nevada Department of Public Safety and Transportation in 2011. The program’s mission is to eliminate deaths and injuries on Nevada’s roadways, so everyone arrives home safely.