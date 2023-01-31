Northern Nevada Math Club (NNVMath), a local 501(c)3 non-profit, is holding their annual Dodgeball Tournament fundraiser on Saturday, February 11, 2023, starting at 1 p.m.
They say this fundraiser is a great teambuilder for work and friend groups.
Eide Bailly, Lithia Subaru, Blackhawk, and Lookwood Moore are some of the companies who have already registered teams in this year’s tournament. This tournament continues to be hosted by Reno Sportsdome at their 2400 Tampa St., Reno indoor soccer facility.
Team registration is $150; individuals can register to join a team for only $25. All proceeds benefit the Northern Nevada Math Club.
More information, rules, and registration are online at https://RenoDodgeball.com.
Registration will close on February 5, 2023.