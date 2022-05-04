A convicted felon has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison after selling approximately 1,144 grams of methamphetamine.
Richard Nelson, 33, of Reno, pleaded guilty on January 25, 2022 to one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. In addition to imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Larry R. Hicks sentenced Nelson to five years of supervised release.
According to court documents from January 3 to March 12, 2020, Nelson sold methamphetamine and heroin on five occasions. The total weight of the drugs seized from Nelson over the course of the investigation was equivalent to approximately 1,144 grams of methamphetamine.
During the execution of a search warrant at Nelson’s residence, law enforcement seized a 12-gauge shotgun and a .357 caliber handgun.
Nelson has a prior felony conviction in Reno for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.
This case was investigated by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Reno Police Department, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Department of Corrections, Nevada Highway Patrol, and the Nevada Gaming Commission.
(The United States Department of Justice assisted with this report.)