With the support of Help Save the Bees Foundation, Reno Food Systems is launching the second year of the Bee Friendly Reno campaign.
The launch is happening May 22 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Betsy Caughlin Donnelly Park Farm, 3295 Mayberry Drive.
Bee Friendly Reno signs will be available to take home and families are invited to come down to the Park Farm Stand where there will be paint supplies to make your own custom sign, local bee keepers, fun activities for kids, and tours of the Park Farm bee hives.
The campaign is very simple. First you take an online pledge—to plant organic pollinator plants, to cultivate healthy soil and not use pesticides, to leave water out, to mow your lawn less often, and to talk to neighbors about the importance of pollinator protection–then you get a sign to put in your front yard.
On April 27, 2022 Reno City Council voted to approve the proclamation making Reno part of the Xerces Society Bee City USA project. Bee Friendly Reno is part of this effort and is proud to be a founding member of Biggest Little Bee City, USA.
(Reno Food Systems assisted with this report.)