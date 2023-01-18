On January 18th, 2023, after 1 a.m., detectives from the Regional Crime Suppression Unit (RCSU) arrested Helen Holguin.
Holguin was wanted for a Robbery and Kidnapping case back in November of 2022 in Reno.
Sparks Police say Holguin's co-conspirator, Brent Martin, was arrested by RCSU back on November 14th, 2022 for similar charges.
On November 9th, 2022, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Martin and Holguin entered the vehicle occupied by the two victims with a handgun in their possession.
Martin pointed the gun a one of the victims then fired a round into the roof of the vehicle. Martin and Holguin then demanded them to drive to another location.
Holguin and Martin began striking the victims with their fists and the handgun, and they demanded money from the victims.
Upon stopping at the location given, Martin took control of the victim's vehicle. The suspect stole several items from the victims as well as their vehicle.
Sparks Police say this incident was not random, the victims knew the suspects.
Holguin and Martin both face the following charges: Grand Theft Auto, Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon, Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle, Assault with a Deadly Weapon x2, Battery with Intent to Commit Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Battery with a Deadly Weapon.