SilverSummit Healthplan is hosting a Halloween community health fair to encourage residents to participate in healthy habits, provide information on good health and preventative medicine and inspire residents to take an active role in their healthcare.
Free to community members of all ages, the event will feature a free food, candy trails, kids Halloween costume contest with prizes, several raffle prizes and giveaways including bicycles and helmets, gift cards, baby cribs and more, while supplies last. In addition, attendees can expect entertainment, activities, and games for children.
Several health agencies and nonprofit organizations will be on hand to provide immunizations; health and wellness screenings such as diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol checks; and general health information booths with connections to neighborhood services – all free of charge.
• Hot meal for the whole family
• Health and wellness screenings -Liberty Dental-dental screening, Dispatch Health-vital checks, Summit Behavioral Health - same day appointments, Immunize Nevada-Flu & COVID Shots, Max Sip Telecom- Free internet based on income...just a few of the services available
• FREE Halloween treat trails and costume judging contest
• Games, and fun activities for the whole family
• 100s of raffle prizes including bicycles & helmets
It's happening tomorrow, October 22, 2022, between 3 and 7 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center at 4590 S Virginia Street.