In 1932, the Sparks Library was opened at 814 Victorian Avenue, now the current location of the Sparks Heritage Museum.
Join in 90 years later as the museum hosts the grand opening of Nevada’s newest public library, the Sparks Heritage Museum Research Center on Friday October 21st.
From 4 to 6 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to learn all about the many resources the research center has to offer, with special guest speakers and light refreshments! This event is free to the public.
The Museum is located at 814 Victorian Avenue, in the heart of Sparks’ historic downtown district.
Assigned parking is available behind the building and accessible via C Street. Patrons parking there should ask the front desk attendants for a parking day pass to place on the dash of their car.
Parking may also be available on Victorian Avenue and the first floor of The Deco apartments.
For more information about the organization, visit www.sparksmuseum.org.