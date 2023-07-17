The Sparks Police Department wrapped up their advisory meeting this on Monday evening, where they presented an overview of their newly established Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU). It provided a brief overview of the NPU such as their mission, responsibilities, and resources.
The NPU's mission is to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors.
Their presentation states that this will be accomplished by establishing partnerships between law enforcement and the public, sharing responsibility for protecting and improving the quality of community life through teamwork, creativity and resources, thus reducing crime.
Sergeant Keller says that their goals are to reduce crime, reduce the fear of crime, improve the quality of life of residents, and provide outreach, resources, and intervention for anyone who needs it.
The NPU has multiple community partnerships with organizations such as the Community Services Agency, Children's Cabinet, Washoe County Sheriff's Office Court Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Code Enforcement.
They also provide a wide range of resources like social services, homeless shelters, education opportunities, Medicaid, drug and alcohol counseling, and so much more.
No action was taken in this meeting. It was simply an opportunity to introduce the Neighborhood Police Unit.