(October 11, 2022) This Friday, Oct. 14, a coalition of northern Nevada construction industry associations, trades and contracting companies will come together to host nearly 2,000 high school students from the Washoe County School District, home schoolers and charter schools for Construction Career Day.
It's happening from 10 a.m. to noon at the Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority (Hall 5).
Shortages of skilled labor and the supply chain have made it difficult for the construction industry to recover since the pandemic started. This is on top of an ongoing stigma about the jobs in the construction industry.
Construction Career Day aims to dispel those myths and serves as an opportunity for both the industry and the students to recruit the next generation of workforce. Whether one has a high school diploma or a master’s degree, a career in the construction industry offers a viable and lucrative career.
The event will demonstrate the benefits of a career in the construction industry to excite and encourage youth who may have an interest. As the demand for a younger generation of workforce grows, the supply hasn’t kept up.
Students will have the opportunity to interact with, have hands-on experiences and talk to industry leaders about the benefits of careers in the construction industry.
A variety of education and employment resources will be available to the attending students.