The Washoe County Health District has released the 2022-25 Community Health Assessment (CHA), a comprehensive overview of health-related data in Washoe County to identify insights to the health needs in our community and circumstances that impact health in our region.
The Health District is working with 'Truckee Meadows Tomorrow' to host a panel discussion called Washoe County’s Most Pressing Health Needs for community members to learn about the findings on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Reno Public Market (299 E. Plumb Ln, Reno) from noon-1 p.m.
The Feb. 23 event being held at Reno Public Market (299 E. Plumb Ln, Reno) is free to the public.
To register, please go here.
The assessment, which can be found here, found that the five highest ranked health topics to address in Washoe County are:
- Mental Health
- Social Determinants of Health
- Access to Health Services
- Preventive Health Behaviors
- Violence
Washoe County Health District’s 2022-2025 Community Health Improvement Plan will be released later this spring.
The CHA utilizes validated and reliable secondary data sources, results from an online community survey, focus groups, input from key informants, as well as an agency survey.
Health District releases 2022-25 Community Health Assessment