You may have noticed your trash pickup is not completely on schedule. Waste Management (WM) says it has to due with the effects from ongoing winter storms.
Drivers say it is nearly impossible to get up some steep roads or mountain roads when it's snowy and muddy.
WM trucks are close to 50,000 pounds, so if they sink, they get stuck.
They still make their best effort and they say as soon as they can, they'll get to your trash.
Devin Carter, a local driver for WM, says, "We still come out here, we go as far as we can to all the main roads. Usually the Red Rock is pretty well maintained, we can get everything on Red Rock, but when we look up at the mountains it's pure white, a couple inches high, and there's no way we're making it up that mountain."
WM recommends you bring your trash cans to the main roads for a better chance at being picked up.