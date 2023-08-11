A lockdown of the emergency department at the Renown campus on Mill Street has been lifted after victims in a possibly gang-related shooting on South Virginia Street were brought in Friday afternoon.
A substantial security presence is still in place, though, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
Reno Police have confirmed the lockdown and security is related to a shooting on South Virginia Street in midtown Reno that also happened Friday afternoon.
In a statement, Renown said that the lockdown was part of their emergency management plan for any public disturbance, and that the measure was taken out of an abundance of caution.
Renown says there is no immediate threat to patients or staff.