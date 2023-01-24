The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a recent scam.
The caller will identify themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and inform the person who answered the phone that they have a warrant for their arrest and need to "post a bond".
The sheriff's office says the phone number the scammers are using even returns to the Fernley Substation of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
No employee of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office would ever call and ask for money or personal information over the telephone.
Please do not respond to these scammers.
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)