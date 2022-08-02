Police have released a photo of a man accused of prowling around homes in a northeast Reno neighborhood.
Police say the investigation began about two weeks ago.
Reports started coming in of a man peering through bedroom windows of two teenage girls.
Since then, police believe the same man has been caught dumping water on a home security camera.
He's also been seen visiting the back windows of a home trying to cut the screen.
Police say at one point the suspect did break into a home, and walked around before a neighbor called police.
He ran off before officers arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
You can also stay anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $750 reward is being offered.