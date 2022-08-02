Suspected prowler

Police have released a photo of a man accused of prowling around homes in a northeast Reno neighborhood.

Police say the investigation began about two weeks ago.

Reports started coming in of a man peering through bedroom windows of two teenage girls.

Since then, police believe the same man has been caught dumping water on a home security camera.

He's also been seen visiting the back windows of a home trying to cut the screen.

Police say at one point the suspect did break into a home, and walked around before a neighbor called police.

He ran off before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

You can also stay anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $750 reward is being offered. 

