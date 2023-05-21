Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a shots fired call at a motel in Reno Sunday afternoon.

According to Reno Police, the incident occurred at the Travellers Inn at 3131 South Virginia Street around 4:20 p.m.

Officers initially responded to a possible shooting but did not locate a victim.

A shell casing was located at the scene. 

After an investigation and speaking to witnesses, police arrested 34-year-old Devin Henry in connection to the investigation. 

Henry was booked into the Washoe County Jail and was charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, discharging a gun in a public place and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.