On September 30, 2022 detectives with the Human Exploitation and Trafficking (H.E.A.T) unit and the FBI arrested 34-year-old King Claude in Reno, on charges relating to sex trafficking.
Detectives started the investigation of Claude after receiving a tip that he was violently sex trafficking women in the community.
Claude is facing two counts of sex trafficking of an adult, in addition to two counts of living on the earnings of prostitution.
The investigation is ongoing and officials ask that anyone who may have more information, call H.E.A.T. at 775-325-6470.