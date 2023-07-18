Reno Fire investigators have arrested a man after he allegedly threw Molotov cocktails through the windows of a church near Downtown Reno. Fire investigators have arrested 29-year-old Mason Thoyre, who is now being charged with first degree arson.
Reno firefighters responded to a fire at the Living Stones Church at 445 South Virginia Street, just before 11 p.m. on Monday.
Authorities say they determined Thoyre threw multiple Molotov cocktails through the windows of the church.
The fire was contained to the interior wall and flooring.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)