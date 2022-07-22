July 22 Update
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that Keon Tremain Taplett, age 25 has been sentenced to a combined 49 years in Prison after having been convicted in a May jury trial on two counts of Attempted Murder with the Use of a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm.
Taplett was also found guilty of having Discharged a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle, of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and of being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Based on the sentence received, the defendant should serve a term of 19½ years in prison before parole eligibility begins.
May 31 Update
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office has announced that a 25-year-old man has been convicted of two counts of Attempted Murder with a Deadly Weapon in a 2020 shooting.
Keon Tremain Taplett was arrested by the Reno Police Department (RPD) after he was identified as the suspect in a July 16, 2020, shooting in North Reno.
According to the District Attorney's Office, On that date, Taplett shot multiple times into a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her female companion.
RPD Detectives ultimately located 16 bullet strikes throughout the vehicle and additional rounds at the scene.
Along with the two convictions of Attempted Murder with a Deadly Weapon, Taplett was also convicted of two counts of Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Substantial Bodily Harm.
Taplett's sentencing is scheduled for July 21, 2022.
(Washoe County District Attorney's Office)