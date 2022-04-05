The Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) says the missing couple traveling from Oregon has been found.
A family member of the missing couple from Indiana traveling through Nevada told our CBS affiliate in Las Vegas that the couple's RV was found Tuesday and the couple was found shortly after.
The nephew of Ron and Beverly Barker, Travis Peters, said their RV was found, but the couple and their car were not there.
Peters told 8 News Now on Tuesday, "They discovered the RV this afternoon around noon your time. It’s located on the other side of red mountain I’m not sure exactly where but it’s in the Silver Peak area. Ronnie and Beverly were not with the RV, and the car was gone. All the Deputy could tell us is that it was buried in the mud.”
Nevada State Police issued a silver alert for a missing couple from Indiana last reported to be near Coaldale in Esmeralda County on Monday, April 4.
#Breaking #missingpersons - If you have seen or have any information about the whereabouts of Ron and Beverly Barker, call the Nevada State Police at 775-687-0400. The motor home is white with a gold stripe and has Indiana registration. The Kia Sol also has Indiana registration. pic.twitter.com/56405DziNQ— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) April 5, 2022
Multiple agencies are now searching for Ronnie and Beverly Barker.
Deputies say the couple’s phone was last pinged on March 28th near Coaldale.
They say that Ronnie and Beverly Barker both have medical issues.
They may be in a 2015 Sunseeker RV, white with black decals with Indiana license plate C128H. It may be towing a white 2020 Kia Soul with Indiana plate FL211A.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office at 775-485-6370.