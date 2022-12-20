The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Nevada received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.
Nevada is receiving $5,754,458.89 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
"Internet connectivity is essential for work, education, telehealth, and staying connected with our loved ones," said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. "I appreciate Governor Sisolak's commitment to providing Nevadans with equitable access to the Internet."
“This grant is a giant step forward in our goal to get high speed internet in every corner of our state and create a more accessible and equitable Nevada for our future generations,” said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. “Thank you to the National Telecommunication and Information Administration for investing in a long-term solution to expand high-speed internet and upgrade our nation’s infrastructure. I’m also grateful for the commitment by the Nevada Office of Science, Innovation and Technology to helping our state secure and implement this critical funding.”
“I pushed to include provisions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to promote access to high-speed internet for Nevadans, and I’m glad the funding I helped secure in that law is now coming to Nevada communities to help increase equitable access to broadband for people in the Silver State,” said Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
“Access to stable, high-speed internet is critical for the success of our communities, and I’m thrilled to announce that Nevada will receive more than $5.7 million in federal funding to improve access to high-speed internet and enhance digital equity across our state,” said Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen. “This funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I helped write and pass and will go a long way toward ensuring that everyone in Nevada has access to high-speed internet.”
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has made historic investments in broadband internet. The funding announced today will break down barriers for underserved communities in Southern Nevada who don’t have access to affordable, high-speed Internet. Everyone deserves equal access to the internet to succeed, and in Nevada we won’t leave anyone behind,” said Rep. Dina Titus (NV-01).
“In the digital age, expanding access to reliable, high-speed internet is more important than ever,” said Rep. Susie Lee (NV-03). “Internet access is the key to ensuring our students can thrive in school, Nevadans can get the health care they need, and working families can fully participate in our rapidly diversifying economy. But far too many Nevadans still don’t have access to reliable internet. I’m so proud to have voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that is funding these programs and will ensure that Nevadans across our state get the internet access they need to stay connected and lead successful lives.”
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continues to deliver for Nevada families,” said Rep. Steven Horsford (NV-04). “Rural and underserved communities are at a distinct disadvantage without access to broadband internet. As the representative of a geographically large and diverse district, I voted for this legislation to connect our communities. Thanks to the $5 million and more than $750,000 investments from these two grants, Nevada will begin expanding broadband access to connect every household in the state. The bipartisan infrastructure investments are a once-in-a-generation chance to deliver equitable access to the internet, no matter where you live.”
All 50 U.S. states and six territories applied for planning grant funding for the Internet for All initiative's Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Act program. Grant awards for all 56 eligible entities will be announced on a rolling basis.