Over 60 local establishments have registered to participate in the 4th Annual Reno Food & Drink Week, a yearly celebration of the Reno area’s eclectic food and drink scene.
This community event will be taking place this year for 12 days from June 5, 2023 through June 16, 2023. Participating food and drink establishments will be offering special, off-menu bites and drinks to locals and visitors throughout these 12 days.
“We love being able to go off the normal menu we typically serve and showcase different ideas from our creative staff,” stated Piper Stremmel, owner of Estella & The Jesse.
Reno Food & Drink Week is a community event, organized and presented by Hungry in Reno, that has been created to support and celebrate the local food and drink community.
The goal of this event is to encourage locals and visitors to get out and try new places (or places they haven’t visited in a while) during these 12 days and, hopefully after having an excellent experience, revisit throughout the year.
“It is my greatest pleasure to be able to work with, and promote, the owners, managers, chefs, chocolatiers, mixologists, bartenders and brew masters who are deeply passionate about their craft here in my hometown,” said Cheree Boteler, founder of Hungry in Reno. “I’m truly thrilled with the diverse list of food and drink establishments that will be participating this year (including Crown Point Restaurant, which is located inside the oldest operating hotel in Nevada – Gold Hill Hotel in Virginia City) and it’s also very exciting that, for the first time, we have food trucks participating.”
“Everyone who participates in Reno Food & Drink Week is a lover of flavors,” said John Blomquist, owner of Pizen & Wine. “We want to share our love for delicious, handcrafted cocktails with our friends and neighbors and we also want people to see how cute our mobile thirst parlor is!”
To learn more about this event, you can visit RenoFoodandDrinkWeek.com