Beginning Friday April 1st, most of the Caldor fire area in the Eldorado National Forest will again be open for public access. Visitors are reminded to use extra caution when recreating in this part of the forest due the hazards in recently burned landscapes.
The following roads, trails and recreational sites impacted by the fire will remain closed for ongoing hazard mitigation.
- Elkins Flat OHV Trail System
- 11N46 (Alder Creek Road)
- 10N40 (Plum Creek Road)
- 42 Milestone Day Use Area
- Caples Creek Trailhead
- Caples Equestrian Trailhead
- Capps Crossing Campground
- China Flat Campground and Day Use Area
- Eagle Rock Day Use Area
- Elkins Flat OHV Staging Area
- Gray Rock Campground
- Lyons Creek Trailhead
- Martin Meadows Campground
- Pyramid Creek Trailhead
- Silver Fork Campground
"This is an important step in the fire recovery process," said Forest Supervisor Jeff Marsolais. "As we complete site clean up, I anticipate we will be reopening these sites as well."
Trail users in the fire area should be prepared to navigate without trail signs or fully visible trails. Be sure to bring a map, GPS app or device. Drivers should watch for extra logging trucks and other heavy equipment that will be using the road system for post-fire operations.
Other hazards throughout the Caldor fire area include burned stump holes, root chambers and ash pits, landslides and rockfall, hazardous material from burned structures, displaced wildlife, and the possibility of flash flooding and debris flows during periods of heavy rain.
You're encouraged to use unburned areas of the forest outside of the Caldor Fire area. In the areas affected by the fire, it's important to be aware of your surroundings and consider dead or damaged trees falling, flash floods, ash pits and possible landslides.
Updates to recreation status can be found on the Eldorado National Forest website: www.fs.usda.gov/eldorado.
(The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit assisted with this report.)