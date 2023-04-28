In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the University of Nevada, Reno Multicultural Center’s Asian Pacific Islander (API) Program held a mural unveiling on the University campus, today.
The mural, which is located in the Multicultural Center, was painted in the spring of 2023 by University alumnus Josh Chang.
During the event, Chang talked about the vision behind his mural, which features depictions of other University student artists by whom he was inspired.
Chang has previously painted murals in the Multicultural Center and the University’s Makerspace. The mural unveiling is one of several events hosted by the University in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
“Our goal during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is to offer a combination of educational opportunities to help the University community learn about and celebrate the many API cultures represented on our campus,” Keola Wong, the coordinator of the API program, said.