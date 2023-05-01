U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) recently announced $2,470,439 in Head Start funding from the bipartisan government funding law will be going to the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada (ITCN).
These funds, made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Head Start Indian Grants Program, will provide critical services to eligible Native American families and children—including day care, home visits, and support for parents attending high school.
“I’m glad to see these federal funds going to the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada to help prepare Native families for success through early education and family well-being programs,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’ll continue doing all I can in the Senate to help Native families and children in Nevada have a strong start in life and school so they can fulfill their dreams.”
“We greatly appreciate these funds Senator Cortez Masto fought for, which will help our Tribal Head Start teachers continue providing early education and nutrition programs for Tribal children, as well as support parents and quality improvement for school infrastructure,” said Deserea Quintana, Executive Director of the Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada.
ITCN is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization and governing body to the 28 Tribal Nations throughout the state of Nevada that works to deliver support and services to our Native communities.
(Office of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto)