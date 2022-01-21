According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) December 2021 economic report, Nevada added 3,700 jobs over the month as the state continues to recover from the COVID pandemic.
Employment remains below typical levels, but is up 94,700 jobs since December 2020, an annual increase of 7.4 percent.
The total employment level in the state is 1,372,200 with the unemployment rate in December being 6.4 percent. That's a decrease of 0.5 from 6.9 percent in November and a decrease of 1.8 percentage points when compared to December 2020.
“I am pleased to see December’s employment numbers. The large increase in employment over the year reflects Nevada’s ongoing recovery from the COVID recession and the growth in varied industries throughout the state is encouraging.With Nevada continuing to add jobs, and unemployment leveling off, we must remain vigilant as the state continues its recovery from the pandemic and the potential impacts to the economy and labor force,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.
- Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Employment (Seasonally Adjusted): Las Vegas employment increased by 6,100 jobs (0.6 percent) since November, an increase of 78,700 jobs (8.7 percent) since December 2020.
- Reno employment had an increase of 1,100 jobs (0.4 percent) since November, an increase of 9,700 jobs (4.0 percent) since December 2020.
- Carson City employment saw no increase of new jobs since November, but still experienced an increase of 1,400 jobs (4.7 percent) since December 2020.
“This report shows a continued rebound in employment growth in Nevada with the state adding 3,700 jobs in December. This growth was spread across many different industries with the leisure and hospitality industry growing the most. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area alone added 1,000 jobs in leisure and hospitality. The state’s unemployment rate continues to drop, with the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate falling from 6.9 percent in November to 6.4 percent in December and the unadjusted unemployment rate falling from 5.4 percent to 5.2 percent. The state’s labor market is continuing its recovery as we emerge from the COVID recession, particularly in the industries that were hit hardest by the pandemic” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.