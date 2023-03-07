Living in Nevada can be hard for those waiting to receive an organ transplant.
The Nevada Donor Network is trying to receive more funding for the Nevada Transplant Institute during the Nevada Legislative session.
The Nevada Transplant Institute is allocating more funding to gain larger access to life-saving organ transplants.
According to the CEO of the Nevada Donor Network, Joseph Ferreria, told us they are looking to get about $20 million in capital raise funds.
"So, the funding and the capitol raise and all the funds that we raise will be designed to augment facilities that have the capabilities to do the transplants and provide that pre and post care," said Ferreria.
The Nevada Transplant Institute received a $15 million fund from the American Rescue Plan Act, additionally, they were given $12 million from the University Medical Center.
Due to the lack of transplant care here in Nevada, many are subjected to go out-of-state to get treatment, which some say puts a lot of stress on the families.
"[It puts] lots of stress on the family, I mean, it's a lot of stress on the recipient and that stress is not just emotional," said Tyre Gray, member of the Nevada Donor Network Governing Board, and donor recipient. "It's emotional, it's financial, and really us being able to mitigate that in any way shape or form so that people can live better lives is important."
Ferreria told us that with these financial resources, they will be used to allow more access to kidney, liver and heart transplants.
He also said they will be trying to get more access to transplant care in Northern Nevada, as the only facilities are located in Southern Nevada.
The Legislature discusses budgets in May, according to Gray, so we'll have more updates then.