In honor of April’s National Donate Life Month, several first responder agencies from across the state partnered with Nevada Donor Network to hold a press conference announcing the “Silver State Heroes” campaign.
This is the largest coordinated campaign involving 32 first responder agencies statewide to encourage the public to register to become organ, eye and tissue donors.
The campaign includes a competition to see which agency can do the most outreach during Donate Life Month.
Currently more than 100,000 Americans, including more than 600 Nevadans, are waiting for their second chance at life through organ transplantation.
Through the “Silver State Heroes” campaign, Nevada Donor Network’s community partners can help educate the public about the importance of registering to be a donor hero and how much of an impact it can make.
One heroic donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation, heal up to 75 lives through tissue donation, and help restore sight to up to two people through cornea donation.
Participating in the campaign are:
American Medical Response/Medic West, Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner, Clark County Fire Department, Community Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Elko County Sheriff's Office, Guardian Elite Medical Services LLC, Henderson Police Department, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Nevada State Police – Nevada Highway Patrol and Parole & Probation Divisions, North Las Vegas Police Department, North Las Vegas Fire Department, Nye County Sheriff's Office, OptimuMedicine LLC, Pyramid Lake Police Department, REMSA Health, Reno Fire Department, Reno Police Department, Smith Valley Fire Protection District, Sparks Fire Department, Sparks Police Department, Storey County Fire Protection District, Storey County Sheriff's Office, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, University Police Department, Washoe County Department of Alternative Sentencing, Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, White Pine Sheriff's Office
