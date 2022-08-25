This Saturday, the Nevada Humane Society's Duck Race returns to Wingfield Park. The event had to go virtual due to the pandemic, but the ducks will be back in the Truckee River this year, and there's still plenty of time to adopt one.
"Up until 2 p.m. on race day, Saturday, you can buy your duck," said Nicole Theodoulou with the Nevada Humane Society. "And all week long our partners at Petco Love are matching donations to give a little extra help to our shelter pets. So for every $5 duck purchase, they're going to add an additional $5 in matching funds directly back to Nevada Humane Society for shelter pets in need."
It's one of the Nevada Humane Society's biggest fundraisers of the year - and an all-day festival featuring live music, vendors, food trucks, and some of the shelter's favorite animals.
"We have nine adorable puppies, we have kittens, some adult shelter pets that will be wandering around, all available for adoption and hoping for happy homes," Theodoulou said.
Everyone who adopts a duck helps pets in need, and there are some big prizes for the winning ducks.
"Our grand prize is a brand new car donated by Carson City Toyota or $10,000, the winner gets to pick," Theodoulou said. "And we have four other great prize packages and those are a combination of different gift certificates from local businesses. They're really robust prize packages so each has about a dozen really cool items."
The festival is at Wingfield Park in Downtown Reno from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and the big race is at 3 p.m.
You can buy ducks online at https://www.duckrace.com/reno