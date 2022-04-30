It’s a golden opportunity in the Silver State where auto enthusiasts can check off a major bucket list item next month at the Nevada Open Road Challenge in Ely.
The event runs from May 12 - May 15, 2022, and invites anyone to compete in an open-road race on a closed public highway. Hosted by the non-profit Silver State Challenge Inc., the race runs nearly 120 miles from Ely to Hiko and back along Nevada State Route 318.
“You just can’t do something like this in any other sport,” says White Pine County tourism director, Kyle Horvath. “Anyone who has the cash, a fast ride, and a strong nerve can compete. You don’t need to be a professional, but you do need to be safe.”
There are several different class levels depending on the speed of your vehicle, but participants do not need a race car to compete.
The race has hosted all types of vehicles, from electric cars to pick-up trucks.
As long as the vehicle can average 95 mph or greater and meet safety requirements, any driver is welcome to register. Click here for a full list of rules and regulations.
Entry fees range from $200 - $900 depending on the vehicle class.
The fee includes admission to a weekend packed full of gearhead activities, including a welcome reception, a parade of vehicles, and an awards banquet after-party in Ely. All rookie race drivers are also required to attend the event Driving School. Click here for the full schedule of weekend events.