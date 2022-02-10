U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), both members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, introduced the bipartisan Youth Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Act, which would authorize the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to provide direct funding assistance to school districts for comprehensive student mental health promotion and suicide prevention efforts.
This type of funding assistance from SAMHSA is currently available for colleges and universities, but not for K-12 school districts.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have worsened student mental health challenges that existed before the pandemic, leading to higher rates of student depression, anxiety, and suicide.
These challenges have now reached a crisis point, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently declared a “National State of Emergency in Children’s Mental Health.”
In 2020, schools in Clark County, Nevada reported an increase in student suicides while schools were closed for in-person learning – more than double the rate in 2019.
Last week during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Senator Rosen asked mental health experts about actions the federal government could take to provide direct, timely assistance to schools to help prevent student mental health challenges and address suicide attempts, and previewed her bipartisan work to address the growing student mental health crisis.
“As we’ve seen in Nevada and across the country, this pandemic has exacerbated the existing student mental health crisis – leading to an increase in student anxiety, depression, and suicides, tragically including 20 in the Clark County School District alone,” said Senator Rosen. “As we work together to recover from COVID-19, we must prioritize supporting our students and their mental health needs. My bipartisan legislation would allow the federal government to fund comprehensive, equitable, and evidence-based resources and programs in K-12 schools to further promote our students’ mental health, and help prevent student suicides.”
Under current law, SAMHSA may only provide direct financial support for mental health services to colleges and universities, but not K-12 schools.
SAMHSA grant funding authorized by the Rosen-Murkowski bill would support a wide range of mental health evaluation, planning, programming, and suicide prevention strategies in K-12 schools, including:
- Conducting training programs for students and school staff to promote effective responses to student mental health issues and suicide attempts
- Utilizing social media applications and telehealth to conduct suicide risk and mental health screenings
“It is a heartbreaking reality that the mental health crisis in Alaska is surging among our youth. We’ve seen an alarming increase in mental and behavioral health issues and suicide attempts, and unfortunately, there are limited resources available to help the kids in our communities,” said Senator Murkowski. “By allowing funding to go directly to schools to enhance and expand mental and behavioral health services offered to students, those experiencing mental health struggles will have greater access to culturally-relevant services and prevention programs. As we address the current mental health crisis, our children should know their wellbeing and safety is always a priority—and that it’s okay to ask for the help you need.”
Similar legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Reps. Tony Cárdenas (CA-29) and Lori Trahan (MA-3).