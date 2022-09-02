Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed three people in Lander County.
On Sunday August 21, 2022, at approximately 3:31 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on SR-305, near mile maker 81 in Lander County.
This location is approximately 7 miles south of Battle Mountain, NV.
A preliminary investigation determined a silver-colored Kia SUV was traveling south on SR-305 in the southbound travel lane. A white Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on SR-305 in the northbound travel lane.
For unknown reasons the driver of the Kia drove over the centerline into the northbound travel lane right into the path of the Chevrolet.
The left front of the Kia struck the left front of the of the Chevrolet.
The impact diverted the Kia to the right back into the southbound travel lane where it came to rest partially blocking the roadway.
The Chevrolet was diverted to the left, left the roadway and ultimately overturned.
Unfortunately, the driver of the Kia, Yurinia Ramirez (age 35) of Estacada, OR, and a female juvenile passenger in the Kia succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Chevrolet, Jarrett MacDonald (age 26) of Bremerton, WA, was unrestrained in the vehicle and completely ejected from the vehicle.
He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Two male juvenile passengers and a female juvenile passenger, all passengers in the Kia, were transported from the scene for medical treatment with varying degrees of injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Northern Command East’s 23rd fatal crash for 2022 resulting in 27 fatalities.
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111