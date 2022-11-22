On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Nevada Supreme Court conducted a canvass of the vote from the midterm election.
The Justices officially declared the canvass by signing abstracts detailing the vote results provided by the secretary of state.
The Governor's office will now be notified to prepare the certificates of election.
Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said the chances since the last election cycle, including making mail ballots universal in Nevada, gave voters more choice in how to cast their ballot this election cycle.
Over 1 million votes were cast with more than half by mail.
Today's NV Supreme Court Canvass of the 2022 General Election will be livestreamed here at 10 am: https://t.co/GumElbKvMA— Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 22, 2022