(November 3, 2022) U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen has announced the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded nearly $1 million in funding to establish air quality monitoring systems in communities across Nevada.
The funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan, both of which Senator Rosen helped pass.
“Nevada is facing worsening air quality as increased wildfires and carbon emissions pollute our air,” said Senator Rosen.
"I’m glad to announce Nevada will be receiving almost $1 million in federal funding to help Nevada’s communities better monitor air quality levels, address threats to worsening air quality, and help keep our air clean.”
This grant funding includes:
- Over $213,000 for the Washoe County District Health Department to establish new state and local air monitoring systems in the western portion of Reno, which typically experiences the highest air pollution concentrations in Washoe County due to interstate transport and wildfire smoke.
- Almost $100,000 for the Shoshone Paiute Tribes of Duck Valley to create its first-ever air quality monitoring system on the Reservation.
- Almost $494,000 for the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Tribe to establish air quality monitoring for the Reservation and invest in staff training and capacity building.
- $150,000 for the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe to focus on monitoring for multiple air pollutants and track changes in the severity of unhealthy air quality caused by increasing wildfires.