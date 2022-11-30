(November 30, 2022) The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has selected the first applicants to potentially receive a license for consumption lounges. 

The group held two drawings using a random number selector. 20 licenses were issued and 10 were designated for social equity applicants. 10 more non-social equity applicants were also selected during a random selection event today.

One of the businesses that could be approved is in Washoe County - The Venue at Sol Cannabis LLC. 

The rest are listed below: 

Retail Cannabis Consumption Lounge Prospective License Holders

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board 

The list below details the 10 independent cannabis consumption lounge social equity applicants.

Independent Cannabis Consumption Lounge Social Equity Prospective License Holders

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board

This list details the 10 independent cannabis consumption lounge non-social equity applicants, selected to receive a prospective license during the Random Number Selection Event on November 30, 2022.

Independent Cannabis Consumption Lounge Non-Social Equity Prospective License Holders

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board

