(November 30, 2022) The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has selected the first applicants to potentially receive a license for consumption lounges.
The group held two drawings using a random number selector. 20 licenses were issued and 10 were designated for social equity applicants. 10 more non-social equity applicants were also selected during a random selection event today.
One of the businesses that could be approved is in Washoe County - The Venue at Sol Cannabis LLC.
The rest are listed below:
The list below details the 10 independent cannabis consumption lounge social equity applicants.
This list details the 10 independent cannabis consumption lounge non-social equity applicants, selected to receive a prospective license during the Random Number Selection Event on November 30, 2022.