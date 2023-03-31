At the March 15, 2023 Library Board of Trustees meeting, the Trustees unanimously approved the expansion of hours at the Incline Village Library.
The Incline Village branch will now add Saturday hours to its hours of operation.
Effective April 1, the branch will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Saturday hours will allow for an increase in services, including more weekend programs and events, computer access, and access to the community meeting room and Zoom ROOM.
Patrons will now have an additional day to browse the shelves for books, DVDs, audiobooks, music CDs, newspapers, and magazines.
Washoe County Library Director Jeff Scott states, “adding Saturdays was in big demand when we conducted our strategic planning forums. I am glad we are able to provide this extra day at the the Incline Village Library.”
For the most up-to-date information on library hours and services, you can visit washoecountylibrary.us.