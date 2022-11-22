There currently exists a vacancy for the Pahrump Justice of the Peace, Department B. Any person interested in filling this vacancy must be a qualified elector and resident of Pahrump.
The appointment will be for an unexpired term ending January 2027.
Prior applicants are still under consideration and do not need reapply.
The Board of Nye County Commissioners are requesting letters of interest and resumes from persons interested in filling this vacancy no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Submit your letters of interest to the Nye County Clerk’s Office in person or by mail at P.O. Box 1031, Tonopah, Nevada 89049. No letters of interest will be accepted after that date.