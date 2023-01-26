(January 26, 2023) U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen today announced that Nevada will receive $55.2 million dollars for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects, which will help connect more than 40,000 households in Nevada to high-speed internet.
This funding comes from the Capital Projects Fund in the American Rescue Plan that Senator Rosen helped pass.
“High-speed internet is an essential part of life for families in Nevada. Unfortunately, digital disparities limit many Nevadans from using even the most basic of internet services,” said Senator Rosen.
“I’m proud to announce Nevada will receive more than $55 million to help deliver high-speed internet to more than 40,000 households across our state. With this new funding, we are one step closer to making access to high-speed internet statewide a reality.”
This funding will go directly toward Nevada’s Low-Income Multi-Dwelling Units Broadband Program, a competitive grant program designed to fund broadband infrastructure to low-income housing.
Each of the internet service providers funded by the program will participate in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program – a $30 per month subsidy for low-income families.