Former Nevada Wolf Pack Men's Basketball Center Will Baker is expected to transfer to Louisiana State University.
Baker made the announcement on his Instagram page Friday morning.
Baker spent three seasons at Nevada following a stint with Texas during his freshman campaign.
Last season, Baker averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Original story from Apri 3, 2023:
“I have been truly blessed to spend these last two and a half years at the University of Nevada,” Baker wrote on Instagram. “I’m deeply grateful for my coaches and teammates that have invested so much in this great program. I would also like to thank the fans and community in Reno for all their support. I’m proud that I will be graduating this spring from Nevada, and as I’m approaching my fourth season, I have decided to transfer while also pursuing graduate studies. I’ll always be grateful to have been a part of the Wolf Pack.”
Baker spent three years with the Pack after transferring from the University of Texas.