A new poll conducted earlier this week by Emerson College shows former President Donald Trump has a commanding lead among possible Republican presidential nominees.
The survey of Republican primary voters found 62% support Trump for the nomination.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is in second with 16%, former Vice President Mike Pence has 7% and no other candidate has more than three.
The poll also asked who voters nationwide would support in a hypothetical Biden-Trump matchup -
Biden has a narrow 2 percentage point edge over Trump, well within the margin of error of 4.6% though.
Ten percent said they'd vote for someone else and 8% said they were undecided.
The poll also asked voters who they think will actually win the election next year.
Forty percent said the president will, 35% said it would be Donald Trump and 25% said it would be someone else.
We spoke with the national co-chair of the president's re-election campaign.
Veronica Escobar said they're focusing on six key states, including Nevada, with a new ad campaign starting Friday.
They say they're pushing abortion rights, voting rights and gun violence reduction as their early platform.
We asked - with so many Nevadans struggling with high inflation and housing costs why they believe Nevadans should re-elect the president.
"It's not a completely rosy picture; we totally get that. And more work needs to be done. There's a lot more work ahead. But we also think that it's important to appreciate the gains that we've made so far.”
She also pointed to record new job creation and low unemployment as well as investments the administration has made in Nevada.
We also reached out to the Nevada Republican Party for a response to the ad and details on their campaign for 2024, but haven't heard back yet.