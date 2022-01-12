The Carson City School District has announced new leadership roles for the School Board of Trustees. At their first meeting of the year Tuesday, Jan. 11, Richard Varner, District 4, was named the newest president of the Carson City School District Board of Trustees. He replaced former President and Immediate Past President Joe Cacioppo, District 7, as the school board’s leader.
Trustees Laurel Crossman, District 2, and Lupe Ramirez, District 1, were also named vice president and clerk, respectively.
Crossman replaced former Vice President Varner and Ramirez replaced former Clerk Crossman. Each of the three leaders will serve one-year terms on the Carson City School Board.
The 2022 School Board Members include alphabetically by last name Joe Cacioppo, District 7, member, Donald Carine, District 6, member, Laurel Crossman, District 2, vice president, Lupe Ramirez, District 1, clerk, Richard Varner, District 4, president, Mike Walker, District 5, member, and Stacie Wilke-McCulloch, District 3, member.
Varner has resided in Nevada since 1960, graduating from Yerington High School. He served two tours in Vietnam as a crew chief on a helicopter gun ship and later spent 41 years in law enforcement. He maintains more than 30 years supervisory and management experience. He earned a degree in Criminal Justice and is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy
Crossman, a 1991 Carson High School graduate, has served on the board since 2012. During her first four-year term, she held the positions of member and clerk. During her second term, she served as vice president in 2016, and in 2017, she was elected school board president.
Ramirez was the first Latina to serve on the Carson City Cultural Commission and is the first Latina to serve as a School Trustee for the Carson City School District. She is also a Board member of the Partnership Carson City. She’s married to her husband for 36 years and has a 21-year-old daughter who is graduating from UNR in Spring 2022 with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and Minor in Constriction Management.
(The Carson City School District assisted in this report.)