For the past 40 years, Northern Nevada Literacy Council has been helping adults to achieve their education goals. Their programs are all free of cost. If you are 16 and older and need academic support, whether you were born in this county they can be a very helpful resource.
"Especially with dropping graduation rates, we work community schools, we look at the counselors at the high schools, when they find a student that they just really want to help. this is another alternative for them," says Adrienne Santiago, Executive Director at NNLC.
Among the programs they offer are, GED classes and test, learning English as a second language, career pathways, taking citizenship classes, family reading and once you graduate they can even help you find a job.
"You feel better about yourself," says Rob Costa a recent graduate who says, the organization allowed him to feel happier personally and professionally.
Northern Nevada Literacy Council (NNLC) - Adult Education in Reno has different locations and outreach centers.