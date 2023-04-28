Noble Pie Parlor, an east coast-style pizza eatery in Reno, is celebrating Dog Appreciation month by reintroducing pupperoni fries during the month of April and introducing a dog-friendly “beer,” K-9 Brewing Company’s Paws Pilsner, that locals can purchase when they bring their pets to the restaurants.
With each purchase of pupperoni fries or Paws Pilsner, a portion of proceeds will go to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Northern Nevada.
The pet friendly treats can be found at both the Summit Mall location at 13979 South Virginia Street #505 Reno, NV 89511 as well as the Midtown location at 777 S Center St Suite 100 Reno, NV 89501.
The concept of pupperoni fries was conceived during the 2021 Barktoberfest event, a fundraising festival for SPCA of Northern Nevada at the Summit Mall in south Reno that caters to both families and their beloved canine companions. The pupperoni dish was created so event patrons and their canine companions could enjoy a treat together, as not all pizza toppings are dog-safe.
“We’re always happy to see dog visitors at Noble Pie Parlor and are happy to include this menu item as a more permanent staple so these furry friends and their owners can help us give back,” said Ryan Goldhammer, owner of Noble Pie Parlor. “The hope is that if our customers embrace these pet-friendly options, we can keep them on the menu permanently. We want to spread the love, one crispy fry and crisp bone broth ‘beer’ at a time, and support the SPCA of Northern Nevada.”
For more information about Noble Pie Parlor, visit Noble Pie Parlor Pizza Reno, NV | Noble Pie Parlor