Northern Nevada HOPES is joining partners across the world to honor International Trans Day of Visibility by sharing tips on ways to be a trans ally.
International Trans Day of Visibility is an annual event occurring on March 31 and celebrated around the world.
The day is dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of transgender and gender nonconforming people while raising awareness of the work that still needs to be done.
“We’re encouraging our community to learn more about the importance of trans visibility, how to be an ally and also, to learn about resources available in the community to support trans individuals, including HOPES’ Gender and Sexual Health Care Clinic, funded by Dr. Barry Frank and his family,” said Alex Macrenaris, director of case management at HOPES.
Visibility is an indisputable and fundamental part of the modern-day human experience. To be visible can often mean being represented, validated and appreciated. With more visibility comes more understanding. Trans visibility is a counter to the invisibility of trans and non-binary. It reduces stigma and sends the message that living openly is okay.
In honor of the day, HOPES clinic will be distributing Trans Ally stickers to all staff and patients, and be distributing information on the importance of trans visibility and tips on being an ally.
Tips include, respecting the pronouns a person uses to describe their identity, understanding the differences between "coming out" Trans and "coming out" LGB, challenging anti-transgender remarks or jokes in all spaces, including LGB spaces and listening to trans people.
According to the National Institute of Health, data indicates that 82% of transgender individuals have considered killing themselves and 40% have attempted suicide, with suicidality highest among transgender youth. HOPES wants to ensure the community is aware that being an ally can save lives.
To learn more about HOPES’ gender-affirming care, visit: LGBTQ+ - Northern Nevada HOPES (nnhopes.org)
(Nevada HOPES)