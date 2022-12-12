As we head into the new year, Northstar Lodge in Truckee is hosting a hiring event on Thursday to fill resort operations positions.
Current associates say they love the company because of the culture, benefits, discounts (travel perks!) and flexible work environment.
The hiring event starts at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Northstar Lodge in Truckee.
Hourly positions available include:
- Activities and recreation associates who help guests have fun and create memorable experiences – starting at a competitive pay of $20/hour
- Front office personnel to welcome guests and provide a memorable first impression – starting at a competitive $21/hour
- Housekeeping associates who help keep the villas and common areas of the resorts looking beautiful – starting at a competitive $22/hour
- Maintenance associates who keep resort accommodations in tip-top order – starting at a competitive $23/hour
All new hourly associates hired for these positions are eligible for a $1,000 sign on bonus.
To learn more about the open positions, you can visit www.workatmvw.com/Truckee.