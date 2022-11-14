As part of National Adoption Awareness Month, Wolf Pack Athletics and the Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA) encourage the community to celebrate hundreds of Washoe County’s foster and adoptive families at this Saturday’s Have a Heart Adoption Awareness Football Game against Fresno State.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., at Mackay Stadium, this Saturday, November 19, 2022.
“HSA works diligently to find homes for children in need of one. The Wolf Pack football game is a wonderful way to thank our dedicated foster and adoptive parents who have answered the call to help,” said Washoe County HSA Director Amber Howell. “We are so proud of our partnership with the Wolf Pack and look forward to cheering on the team, while encouraging our wonderful community to support the hundreds of children in need of a forever home.”
At Saturday’s basketball game, Corwin GMC will present a $10,000 check to the Washoe County Human Services Agency to support foster families.
“We thank Corwin GMC for their generosity and willingness to help our youngest, most vulnerable population in Washoe County. We are excited to use this money in ways that will improve the lives of our more than 600 children currently in care,” said Washoe County HSA Children’s Services Division Director Cara Paoli.
If interested in mentoring, fostering, adopting, or volunteering, you can visit www.haveaheartwashoe.us.