Reno Police say one person has died after being involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on McCarran Blvd. between Cashill Blvd and Skyline Dr.
Crews responded to the area around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon and have closed McCarran Blvd between Cashill Blvd and Skyline Dr, in both directions.
The Reno Police Department asks that all motorists avoid this area as the closure will remain in effect for the immediate future.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-490