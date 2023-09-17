Sparks Police says it responded to a 911 call for a head-on crash at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Authorities closed southbound lanes of Vista Blvd. in between Loop and Brierly Way. The road reopened at 1 p.m.
Police say one person was trapped inside both cars involved. Both people were extricated and rushed to the hospital.
One victim suffered serious injuries that are not life-threatening.
After investigating, police found that one car was traveling south on Vista Blvd. while the other was heading northbound. The car driving north drifted over into the southbound lane and struck the other car head-on.
Officers tell us they do believe the driver heading northbound was impaired and that they will be arrested once cleared from the hospital.